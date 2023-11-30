The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

Morrissey averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 23:18 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 22:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 4 0 4 24:01 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:52 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:51 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 2 0 2 24:16 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

