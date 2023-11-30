The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Morrissey? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 24:34 on the ice per game.

Morrissey has a goal in four of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Morrissey has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 4 19 Points 5 4 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

