Bookmakers have listed player props for Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor and others when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

TV Channel: ESPN+

Jets vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Connor has scored 14 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 10 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Winnipeg offense with 24 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.0 shots per game, shooting 16.7%.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 23 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists in 21 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Joshua Morrissey has posted four goals on the season, chipping in 15 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 6 at Predators Nov. 26 1 0 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 20 2 0 2 3

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Leon Draisaitl has 28 points (1.3 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 19 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1 at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 20 0 1 1 3

