Jets vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2) at Canada Life Centre. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won two (22.2%).
- Winnipeg is 2-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Jets.
- Winnipeg has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Jets vs Oilers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|70 (9th)
|Goals
|71 (7th)
|78 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (12th)
|20 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (19th)
|18 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (21st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Winnipeg went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over four times.
- The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged 0.7 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Jets have scored the seventh-most goals (71 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Jets' 60 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- They have a +11 goal differential, which is eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.