The Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2) at Canada Life Centre. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-115) Jets (-105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won two (22.2%).

Winnipeg is 2-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 70 (9th) Goals 71 (7th) 78 (28th) Goals Allowed 60 (12th) 20 (4th) Power Play Goals 13 (19th) 18 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (21st)

Jets Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Winnipeg went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over four times.

The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged 0.7 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Jets have scored the seventh-most goals (71 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Jets' 60 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

They have a +11 goal differential, which is eighth-best in the league.

