Leon Draisaitl and Kyle Connor will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jets vs. Oilers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Oilers (-115)

Oilers (-115) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

Connor is a leading scorer for Winnipeg, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 21 games.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 23 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 2-2-1 this season, amassing 107 saves and giving up 15 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .877 save percentage (60th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl has been a key contributor for Edmonton this season, collecting 28 points in 21 games.

Connor McDavid is another important player for Edmonton, with 28 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 20 assists.

Zach Hyman has 22 points for Edmonton, via 12 goals and 10 assists.

In two games, Calvin Pickard's record is 0-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.94 goals against average) and has racked up 40 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.38 8th 30th 3.71 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 4th 33.1 Shots 31.5 12th 7th 28.5 Shots Allowed 27.6 3rd 5th 25.97% Power Play % 18.31% 21st 19th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 73.85% 27th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.