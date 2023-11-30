Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1, -120 on the moneyline to win) and the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2, +100 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In 14 of 21 matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are 8-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Jets have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Edmonton is 8-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Winnipeg has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +100 or longer, and is 2-5 in those contests.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 6-4-0 6.8 4.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.10 2.80 10 26.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.3 3.50 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 2.20 7 24.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

