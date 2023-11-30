How to Watch the Jets vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Having won three in a row, the Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+ to take in the action as the Jets look to take down the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Jets Prediction
|Oilers vs Jets Player Props
|Oilers vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|Jets
|3-2 (F/OT) WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 60 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|21
|14
|10
|24
|10
|9
|100%
|Mark Scheifele
|21
|7
|16
|23
|8
|14
|52.2%
|Joshua Morrissey
|21
|4
|15
|19
|19
|10
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|21
|7
|9
|16
|4
|6
|36.8%
|Mason Appleton
|21
|6
|9
|15
|5
|9
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
- The Oilers score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 41 goals during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|21
|9
|19
|28
|30
|28
|55.6%
|Connor McDavid
|19
|8
|20
|28
|23
|20
|45.4%
|Zach Hyman
|20
|12
|10
|22
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|21
|5
|16
|21
|21
|12
|-
|Evander Kane
|21
|11
|8
|19
|10
|8
|38.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.