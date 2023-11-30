Having won three in a row, the Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Oilers Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 60 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.

The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 21 14 10 24 10 9 100% Mark Scheifele 21 7 16 23 8 14 52.2% Joshua Morrissey 21 4 15 19 19 10 - Cole Perfetti 21 7 9 16 4 6 36.8% Mason Appleton 21 6 9 15 5 9 50%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

The Oilers score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 41 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players