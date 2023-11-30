Jets vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 30
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Zach Hyman
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Jets vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- Winnipeg concedes 2.9 goals per game (60 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (70 total, 3.3 per game).
- Its goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.
Jets vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6.5
