Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Zach Hyman LW Questionable Illness

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Winnipeg concedes 2.9 goals per game (60 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (70 total, 3.3 per game).

Its goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.

Jets vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Jets (+100) 6.5

