Can we count on Dylan DeMelo lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500

DeMelo stats and insights

DeMelo has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.

DeMelo's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:03 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

