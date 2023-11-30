Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 30?
Can we count on Dylan DeMelo lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.
- DeMelo's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|20:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
