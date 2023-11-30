For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is David Gustafsson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

