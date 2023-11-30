One of the top quarterbacks in football will be on display when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for player props for the top contributors in this outing between the Cowboys and the Seahawks.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +460

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Zach Charbonnet Touchdown Odds

Charbonnet Odds to Score First TD: +700

Charbonnet Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 37.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 19.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 16.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 87.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 63.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 280.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jalen Tolbert - - 20.5 (-113) KaVonte Turpin - - 9.5 (-113)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 45.5 (-113) Geno Smith 224.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Noah Fant - - 11.5 (-120) D.K. Metcalf - - 59.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 41.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 48.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.