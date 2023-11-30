Cole Perfetti will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Perfetti's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 14:18 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in seven games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Perfetti has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 21 games this year, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 2 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.