Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Considering a wager on Iafallo? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In three of 21 games this season, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 21 games this year, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 78 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 10 13 Points 6 4 Goals 4 9 Assists 2

