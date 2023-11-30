Can we expect Alex Iafallo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Iafallo has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Iafallo's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 78 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 4 0 4 16:33 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

