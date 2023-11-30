On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Alex Goligoski going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

  • Goligoski is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Goligoski has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

