The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) after losing three straight home games. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
  • When Duke totals more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • When Arkansas gives up fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).
  • In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Duke performed better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.