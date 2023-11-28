The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) -- who've lost seven straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX to watch as the Wild and the Blues square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Blues Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 28th in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 19 5 16 21 8 7 20% Kirill Kaprizov 19 6 12 18 19 6 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 19 10 7 17 4 8 51.9% Ryan Hartman 18 7 4 11 13 13 44.1% Marco Rossi 19 6 5 11 4 8 42.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 61 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Blues have 59 goals this season (3.0 per game), 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players