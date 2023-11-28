Can we expect Vladislav Namestnikov scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
  • Namestnikov has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

