The Dallas Stars (12-5-2) carry a three-game road win streak into a matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), who have won three straight at home, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

The Jets have an 8-2-0 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 40 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%) while allowing 23 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Jets 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Stars Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 12-6-2 this season and are 2-2-4 in overtime games.

Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-2-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Jets have scored more than two goals 15 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (12-2-1).

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-5-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 12th 2.95 Goals Allowed 2.9 10th 16th 30.8 Shots 31.8 11th 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 28 6th 14th 20.97% Power Play % 19.4% 19th 3rd 87.88% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Jets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

