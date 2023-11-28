The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter included, will play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Niederreiter are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Niederreiter has scored a goal in four of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 20 games this season, Niederreiter has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Niederreiter goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.