Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Considering a bet on Ehlers in the Jets-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Ehlers has scored a goal in five of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 20 games this season, Ehlers has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ehlers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 2 11 Points 2 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.