Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 28?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikolaj Ehlers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Away
|W 5-3
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
