Nickeil Alexander-Walker and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Alexander-Walker, in his most recent showing, had nine points in a 119-97 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Alexander-Walker's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.1 7.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 2.1 Assists -- 2.6 2.9 PRA -- 10.7 12.5 PR -- 8.1 9.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Thunder

Alexander-Walker has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 6.5% and 5.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander-Walker's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.8 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.3 points per game, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Thunder allow 46.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 21st in the league, conceding 26.8 per game.

The Thunder allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

