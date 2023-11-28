When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Neal Pionk score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Pionk's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

