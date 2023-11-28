For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nate Schmidt a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 18 games this season.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

