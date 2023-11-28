Should you bet on Morgan Barron to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:11 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

