Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 28?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Mason Appleton going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (three shots).
- Appleton has zero points on the power play.
- Appleton averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Away
|W 5-3
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
