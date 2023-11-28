Mark Scheifele will be among those in action Tuesday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Scheifele are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mark Scheifele vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Scheifele has a goal in seven games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Scheifele has a point in 15 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Scheifele's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Scheifele having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 23 Points 4 7 Goals 3 16 Assists 1

