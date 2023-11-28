When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

  • Scheifele has scored in seven of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:51 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 18:15 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:27 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 4 0 4 18:12 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 3 1 2 18:49 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

