The Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor included, will face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Connor's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor's plus-minus this season, in 20:40 per game on the ice, is -8.

Connor has a goal in nine games this season out of 20 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Connor has a point in 13 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points six times.

Connor has an assist in 10 of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Connor goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 24 Points 6 14 Goals 1 10 Assists 5

