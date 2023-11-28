Will Kyle Connor light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

  • In nine of 20 games this season, Connor has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Connor has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Connor averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 3 2 1 16:46 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

