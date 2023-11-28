Will Kyle Connor Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 28?
Will Kyle Connor light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Connor stats and insights
- In nine of 20 games this season, Connor has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Connor has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Connor averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|22:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|4
|3
|1
|18:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 5-3
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
