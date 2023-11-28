Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Morrissey against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 24:23 on the ice per game.

Morrissey has a goal in four of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Morrissey has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Morrissey hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 19 Points 2 4 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.