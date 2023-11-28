Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Stars on November 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Connor has scored 14 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 10 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 24 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 17.1%.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 23 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists in 20 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Joshua Morrissey has 19 points so far, including four goals and 15 assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 19 points in 19 games (nine goals and 10 assists).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
