Jets vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Dallas Stars (12-5-2), who have won three straight on the road, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Jets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won nine of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 52.4% chance to win.
- In 12 of 20 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Jets vs Stars Additional Info
Jets vs. Stars Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|71 (6th)
|Goals
|65 (15th)
|58 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|56 (8th)
|13 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (19th)
|17 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (3rd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 8-2-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Winnipeg went over in five of its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Jets' 71 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Jets have given up the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 58 (2.9 per game).
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +13 this season.
