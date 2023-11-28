The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Dallas Stars (12-5-2), who have won three straight on the road, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won nine of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 52.4% chance to win.

In 12 of 20 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Jets vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Stars Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 71 (6th) Goals 65 (15th) 58 (10th) Goals Allowed 56 (8th) 13 (19th) Power Play Goals 13 (19th) 17 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 8-2-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Winnipeg went over in five of its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Jets' 71 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

The Jets have given up the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 58 (2.9 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +13 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.