The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Stars Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Connor has recorded 10 assists and 14 goals in 20 games. That's good for 24 points.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 23 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .877 save percentage (59th in the league), with 107 total saves, while allowing 15 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 16:27 per game.

Jason Robertson has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.9 per game).

Roope Hintz has 17 points for Dallas, via eight goals and nine assists.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Jets vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.55 7th 12th 2.95 Goals Allowed 2.9 10th 16th 30.8 Shots 31.8 12th 23rd 31.8 Shots Allowed 28 6th 14th 20.97% Power Play % 19.4% 20th 4th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

