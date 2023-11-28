Jets vs. Stars November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSWX
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Connor has recorded 10 assists and 14 goals in 20 games. That's good for 24 points.
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 23 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists.
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 19.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .877 save percentage (59th in the league), with 107 total saves, while allowing 15 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 16:27 per game.
- Jason Robertson has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.9 per game).
- Roope Hintz has 17 points for Dallas, via eight goals and nine assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.
Jets vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|9th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|7th
|12th
|2.95
|Goals Allowed
|2.9
|10th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|31.8
|12th
|23rd
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|28
|6th
|14th
|20.97%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|20th
|4th
|87.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.02%
|28th
