Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) and the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) at Canada Life Centre sees the Stars as road favorites (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Jets (+100). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Stars Betting Trends

Winnipeg has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Stars are 11-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Jets have secured an upset victory in two of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 10-4 (victorious in 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Winnipeg has a record of 2-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 6-4-0 6.0 3.60 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.60 3.10 10 27.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 8-2 5-5-0 6.3 4.00 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.00 2.30 8 28.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

