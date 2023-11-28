How to Watch the Jets vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), winners of three games in a row on home ice, will host the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) -- who've won three straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see the Stars try to beat the Jets on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Stars Additional Info
Jets vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets allow 2.9 goals per game (58 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|20
|14
|10
|24
|10
|8
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|20
|7
|16
|23
|8
|14
|52%
|Joshua Morrissey
|20
|4
|15
|19
|19
|10
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|20
|7
|9
|16
|4
|5
|35.8%
|Mason Appleton
|20
|6
|9
|15
|5
|9
|50%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 56 total goals (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars rank 15th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|19
|9
|10
|19
|17
|7
|51%
|Jason Robertson
|19
|6
|12
|18
|16
|14
|-
|Roope Hintz
|18
|8
|9
|17
|5
|5
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|18
|6
|10
|16
|5
|11
|57.3%
|Wyatt Johnston
|19
|9
|7
|16
|9
|7
|48.5%
