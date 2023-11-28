The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), winners of three games in a row on home ice, will host the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) -- who've won three straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Jets vs Stars Additional Info

Jets vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets Stars 3-2 DAL

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 2.9 goals per game (58 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 20 14 10 24 10 8 - Mark Scheifele 20 7 16 23 8 14 52% Joshua Morrissey 20 4 15 19 19 10 - Cole Perfetti 20 7 9 16 4 5 35.8% Mason Appleton 20 6 9 15 5 9 50%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 56 total goals (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars rank 15th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players