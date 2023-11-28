Jets vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 28
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Craig Smith
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets are sixth in the league in scoring (71 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Winnipeg's total of 58 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +9.
Jets vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
