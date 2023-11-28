Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Craig Smith C Questionable Illness Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets are sixth in the league in scoring (71 goals, 3.6 per game).

Winnipeg's total of 58 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

Jets vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-120) Jets (+100) 6

