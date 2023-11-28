The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:03 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

