Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Perfetti's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Perfetti has averaged 14:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Perfetti has a goal in seven games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has registered a point in a game 14 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 20 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 16 Points 3 7 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.