Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 28?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.