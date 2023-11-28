When the Winnipeg Jets play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

