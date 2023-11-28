Alex Iafallo will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alex Iafallo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is 0.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

In five of 20 games this year, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Iafallo goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

