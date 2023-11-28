The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Lowry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Lowry vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is +12.

In three of 20 games this season, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lowry has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lowry has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Lowry goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lowry has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lowry Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 56 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 20 Games 4 13 Points 4 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

