Will Adam Lowry find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Lowry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Lowry has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:02 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:26 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

