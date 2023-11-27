The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) meet the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. This contest will tip off at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 72.8 149th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 29th 35.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.5 166th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.2 319th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

