North Dakota State vs. San Jose State November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) meet the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. This contest will tip off at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|29th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.