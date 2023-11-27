How to Watch North Dakota State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison (4-3) play the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
- North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 134th.
- The Bison score an average of 76.6 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans give up.
- North Dakota State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Dakota State scored more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bison gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (73.9).
- At home, North Dakota State drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.4). North Dakota State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|W 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 101-72
|Scheels Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|Scheels Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.