The North Dakota State Bison (4-3) play the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: MW Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
  • North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 134th.
  • The Bison score an average of 76.6 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans give up.
  • North Dakota State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Dakota State scored more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bison gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (73.9).
  • At home, North Dakota State drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.4). North Dakota State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana W 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 101-72 Scheels Center
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/27/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/4/2023 San Jose State - Scheels Center
12/7/2023 Portland - Scheels Center

