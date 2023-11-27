The North Dakota State Bison (4-3) play the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: MW Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 134th.

The Bison score an average of 76.6 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans give up.

North Dakota State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota State scored more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bison gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (73.9).

At home, North Dakota State drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.4). North Dakota State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule