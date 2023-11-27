Will Josh Oliver pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver's 16 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 118 yards (14.8 per game) and two TDs.

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1

