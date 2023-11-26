Sportsbooks have listed player props for Alex DeBrincat, Mats Zuccarello and others when the Detroit Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Zuccarello's five goals and 15 assists in 18 games for Minnesota add up to 20 total points on the season.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 17 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 11 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Joel Eriksson Ek has 16 points so far, including nine goals and seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 0 1 6 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 1 1 6 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 0 1 7

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is DeBrincat, who has scored 20 points in 19 games (12 goals and eight assists).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's top contributors through 19 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Devils Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

