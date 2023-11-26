The Winnipeg Jets, Vladislav Namestnikov among them, play the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Namestnikov in the Jets-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

Namestnikov's plus-minus this season, in 15:05 per game on the ice, is +12.

In two of 19 games this season, Namestnikov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Namestnikov has a point in 10 of 19 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Namestnikov has an assist in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Namestnikov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Namestnikov has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 5 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

