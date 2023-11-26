On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Vladislav Namestnikov going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

Namestnikov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

